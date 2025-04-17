Decatur Square is about to get a multimillion-dollar makeover

DECATUR, Ga. — People are flocking to downtown Decatur to get one last look at Decatur Square before it gets a massive makeover.

The plans include more green spaces, play areas, and a new stage.

The mayor told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that the local businesses that make Decatur what it is will stay open during construction.

Officials broke ground on the $8.5 million renovation on Thursday.

“It’s time for an update. The square is lovely, but it’s time for an update,” Decatur business owner Parham Savadkoohi said.

They’re calling this the Decatur Square Shake Up, which will expand the town center, adding more green space, play space, and a flexible stage. But say bye-bye to the gazebo.

“I think everyone has a little heartfelt attachment to the gazebo, but it’s going to really open it up, make it possible for different events,” The Rev. Todd Speed with Decatur Presbyterian Church said.

Mayor Patti Garrett said the construction phase will definitely have an impact,t and they’re asking people to keep supporting the businesses around the square.

“Ten months. It’s a short period of time to do all this, and we have made it clear to businesses, please reach out to us if anything they made need during that time,” City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said. “This is gonna improve it and make it better.”

And while businesses brace for construction detours, at Jeni’s Ice Cream, they’re confident people will find them.

“More customers. Trust me, they’ll come with the construction,” store manager Nya Cherry said.

“When you go see some of the other city squares, it’s time to get caught up, modernize with it, and I think the plan’s lovely,” Savadkoohi said.

“Brings something new. A fresh music spot and everything,” business owner Scott Herman said.

This is only one phase of a larger plan. Decatur hopes to have a full reopening by next June, in time for the FIFA World Cup matches here.

