DEA agent: 'El Chapo' conviction big win, but cartel's drug flow still problem in metro

ATLANTA - An Atlanta DEA agent says the conviction of Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman was not only a mammoth victory for law enforcement, but also a personal victory for him.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy on Wednesday, who said the cartel was responsible for the removal of one of the best undercover agents he’s ever seen after a string of threats against the agent.
Murphy said most of the drugs found on metro Atlanta streets in recent years came from the Sinaloa cartel.
The impact El Chapo’s conviction will have on the flow of drugs through metro Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
