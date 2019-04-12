WATCH: Cyclists bring rush hour to a crawl to protest city's decision

ATLANTA - Cyclists are riding through parts of metro Atlanta with a purpose.
They are doing a “slow roll” ride in hopes of creating safer road conditions for cyclists.
Community members gathered on DeKalb Avenue to bike with Friday morning car commuters as a means to demonstrate the need for fully-funded safety improvements in the area.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there when dozens of cyclists slowed drivers in a line of cars behind them.
Dozens of bicyclists gathering to do “slow roll” protest on DeKalb Ave. through East Atlanta. Should slow down westbound #AtlTraffic into city pic.twitter.com/gysKnv6FBo— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 12, 2019
This was rush hour backup on DeKalb Avenue westbound behind rolling slow bicycle ride to protest plans not to add dedicated bike lane in resurfacing project. Live report at noon pic.twitter.com/fzRSSxGhpg— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 12, 2019
The area of DeKalb Avenue is near Fox Brothers Barbeque, not far from the Candler Park MARTA station in East Atlanta.
There are reversible lanes and no sidewalk or bike lanes.
Atlanta Bicycle Coalition spokesman Bennett Foster said he thought DeKalb Avenue was getting protected bike lanes and improved sidewalks.
