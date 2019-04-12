Seriously? Man arrives home to find crosswalk leading to middle of driveway

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man says he came home from work to find a bizarre surprise – a new crosswalk that leads into the middle of his driveway.
“I was baffled. I sort of felt like I had been punked,” the homeowner told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
The homeowner gave Wilfon exclusive video showing crews installing the crosswalk.
If you need to find this homeowner’s driveway, this crosswalk will lead you right to it. The strange story, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yEF0zZJWTW— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 12, 2019
Wilfon is working to find out who put it there and caused this crosswalk controversy, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
