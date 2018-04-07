0 Cyberattack on city preventing people from getting back items seized as evidence

ATLANTA - People say they are still having problems with the city of Atlanta because of a cyberattack that has crippled some services.

The ransomware cyberattack has been causing headaches across several of the city’s municipal departments, including the Atlanta Police Department’s evidence department.

"They basically told me, no, I'm not getting my property because their computers were hacked," one man told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.

The college student, who asked not to be identified, said he was the victim of a crime last December when a robber with a gun confronted him.

He told Willis he was able to fire his own gun and hit the would-be robber in the leg. APD took his gun as evidence.

