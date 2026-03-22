Curfew in place in Atlanta to curtail teen takeovers

ATLANTA — A strict curfew is in place this weekend in the city of Atlanta as police try to stop teen takeovers before they start.
Police say they’ve been catching wind of these takeovers via online posts.
The curfew is for youth 17 years of ago and younger. It runs through 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The city also warns parents could face consequences if their children are out past curfew.
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