Crews to dismantle 111-year-old bridge in Atlanta

    ATLANTA - A bridge in the heart of Atlanta has been shut down so crews can tear it down and replace it. 

    The signs were put up Monday morning when crews closed the Courtland Street Bridge.

    In the next six months, crews will deconstruct the 111-year-old land Courtland Street Bridge in the heart of Atlanta in phases and replace it with a new structure. 

    The bridge sits between the state Capitol and Georgia State University, between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gilmer Street. 

    Drivers said they’re bracing for more congestion in downtown traffic.

    “It’s definitely going to affect us out here,” said driver Audrey McCown.

    “It’s going to be backed up for hours,” said pedestrian Jasmine Kuykendall.

    GDOT mapped out two detour options for cars:

    Edgewood to Pryor to Mitchell and Gilmer to Jesse Hill Jr. to MLK. 

    Pedestrians will travel on nearby streets that parallel the bridge, Central and Piedmont.

