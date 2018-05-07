0 Crews to dismantle 111-year-old bridge in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A bridge in the heart of Atlanta has been shut down so crews can tear it down and replace it.

The signs were put up Monday morning when crews closed the Courtland Street Bridge.

Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus was there as surveyors took measurements and construction workers worked in bucket trucks.

In the next six months, crews will deconstruct the 111-year-old land Courtland Street Bridge in the heart of Atlanta in phases and replace it with a new structure.

The bridge sits between the state Capitol and Georgia State University, between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gilmer Street.

Drivers said they’re bracing for more congestion in downtown traffic.

“It’s definitely going to affect us out here,” said driver Audrey McCown.

“It’s going to be backed up for hours,” said pedestrian Jasmine Kuykendall.

GDOT mapped out two detour options for cars:

Edgewood to Pryor to Mitchell and Gilmer to Jesse Hill Jr. to MLK.

Pedestrians will travel on nearby streets that parallel the bridge, Central and Piedmont.

Here are pedestrian and vehicle detour maps for maneuvering around the Courtland Street Bridge closure. GDOT says it will dismantle the 111-year-old structure in phases, beginning today. pic.twitter.com/82TX1fwVYF — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) May 7, 2018

We’re heading to the Courtland Street Bridge in downtown Atlanta, which closes today for reconstruction. GDOT says you can expect it to open in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/glYvNwJDCm — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) May 7, 2018

