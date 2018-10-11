  • Crews cut woman free from car crushed by large tree

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    A woman is in the hospital after a tree fell onto her car Thursday morning. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the scene, where authorities confirmed the large tree fell onto the woman's car just before 6 a.m.

    It happened in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue in Atlanta.

    Trees fell throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia overnight as Michael moved through the state as a tropical storm. 

    The storm made landfall at the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon.

