Crews cut woman free from car crushed by large tree

A woman is in the hospital after a tree fell onto her car Thursday morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the scene, where authorities confirmed the large tree fell onto the woman's car just before 6 a.m.
BREAKING: large tree fell into car in NW Atlanta, trapping woman inside crushed car. Firefighters were able to cut her free from the wreckage. LIVE report next at 6a #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/sl4scbk70K— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 11, 2018
Large tree snapped and fell onto car, pinning a woman inside. Firefighters cut her free and she’s now in the hospital. Live report from NW Atlanta coming up at 6:30a pic.twitter.com/2R1NTqDQe9— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 11, 2018
He's working to learn her condition for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
It happened in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue in Atlanta.
Trees fell throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia overnight as Michael moved through the state as a tropical storm.
The storm made landfall at the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon.
