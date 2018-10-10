Hurricane Michael starting to postpone Georgia high school football games

Region 1-AAAAAAA openers scheduled for Friday at Colquitt County and Lowndes have been pushed to next week because of Hurricane Michael.
The Camden County-Colquitt County and the Tift County-Lowndes games will be played Oct. 19.
Region 1 has only four teams, and they have four weeks to play their six games, so there is wiggle room in the schedule.
On Oct. 26, Camden will travel to Lowndes, and Colquitt will play at Tift.
On Nov. 2, Tift will play at Camden, and Lowndes will play at Colquitt.
Hurricane Michael was upgraded to a Category 3 system Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency has been declared for 92 Georgia counties and includes the cities of Columbus, Macon, Augusta and Savannah and all others south.
Those areas could experience hurricane-force winds and life-threatening flash flooding over the next several days as the hurricane with winds of 120 mph reaches landfall Wednesday.
