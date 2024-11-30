Covenant House raises more than $880,000 at annual sleep out campaign

ATLANTA — Nonprofit Covenant House Georgia held their 13th annual Sleep Out campaign and raised close to $1 million.

“Sleep Out is a peer-to-peer fundraising event in which our participants help transform the lives of young people experiencing homelessness,” the nonprofit said about the event.

The annual fundraiser was held on Nov. 21 in Atlanta and had more than 150 community and business leaders participate in the event.

Covenant House Georgia hosts the Sleep Out each year as a fundraiser to fuel their efforts of supporting Atlanta homeless and at-risk youth.

“Participating in the Covenant House Georgia Sleep Out is truly one of the most humbling, inspiring, and moving nights of my year. This event provides a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of the young people who face homelessness and unimaginable challenges,” Ed Welsh, Chief People Officer at Ovme said. “Having been part of this incredible experience for the past seven years, I can confidently say it continues to impact me deeply every single time.”

Welsh also said the Sleep Out is about showing Atlanta youth they’re not alone and standing with them in solidarity, listening to their stories and having a night of compassion.

While the Sleep Out itself has ended, with a $888,285 fundraising amount, donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31. Their final goal to reach for this year is $970,000.

For those interested in dating to the Sleep Out campaign for 2024, head online here.

