Couple has warning after they say puppy died in sitter's care

ATLANTA - A metro couple has a warning for anyone who has a pet.
Kaitlin and David, who asked not to use their last name, hired a dog sitter using a popular dog sitting app to watch their 3-month-old puppy, Kino.
On their very first day, they told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman they got a devastating call from the pet sitter, saying Kino was dead.
"I feel bad we left her with this person we didn't really know, and we trusted the app," Kaitlin said.
The couple’s warning and what the company had to say about the incident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}