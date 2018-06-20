Couple ambushed in downtown Atlanta high-rise condo

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlanta high-rise apartment.
Police tell Channel 2’s Audrey Washington the shooting happened at Peachtree Towers Condominium on Peachtree Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said a couple walked into the building when two people approached them and tried to rob them.
There was some sort of struggle and shots were fired, police said.
The man was shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
They believe the robbers got away in a white pickup truck.
