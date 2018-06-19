  • Group of armed men rob man at luxury Buckhead apartment building

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A surveillance camera recorded video of a violent armed robbery in Buckhead.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan learned men with Uzi-like weapons forced a man to the ground. The robbery happened as the victim was leaving the parking deck at Skyhouse Buckhead, a luxury high-rise apartment building, early in the morning last week.

    After taking “all items of value” from the man, the robbers told him to run back to the parking area.

    The victim told officers the men drove from the scene. He said the men were wearing all black hoodies and jeans.

    No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.

    Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.

