Group of armed men rob man at luxury Buckhead apartment building

ATLANTA - A surveillance camera recorded video of a violent armed robbery in Buckhead.
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned men with Uzi-like weapons forced a man to the ground. The robbery happened as the victim was leaving the parking deck at Skyhouse Buckhead, a luxury high-rise apartment building, early in the morning last week.
See the surveillance video to help authorities catch the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
After taking “all items of value” from the man, the robbers told him to run back to the parking area.
The victim told officers the men drove from the scene. He said the men were wearing all black hoodies and jeans.
No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.
TRENDING STORIES:
Robbers armed with “Uzi” semi-automatic weapons surround victim leaving luxury apartment in Buckhead. The dramatic video police want you to see, live at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/TXdGfZlwDu— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}