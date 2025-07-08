Corrections employee fired for trying to have sex with inmate at transitional center

ATLANTA — A former Georgia Department of Corrections employee accused of attempting to have sex with an inmate was terminated Monday following her arrest on multiple felony charges.

Jail records in Fulton County show that Vickie Lynn Frantz, 56, of Rome, was booked on Monday on one felony count of criminal intent to commit a felony and one felony count of trading with inmates without the consent of a warden or superintendent.

On Tuesday, she waived her first court appearance, where a judge set her total bond at $30,000.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections confirmed to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that Frantz was employed at Atlanta Transitional Center as a purchasing assistant where she was hired on March 18, 2024, and terminated on July 7, 2025.

“As we continue to demonstrate, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety,” wrote Joan Heath, director of communications for the Georgia Department of Corrections. “Actions of this individual does not reflect the hundreds of Officers who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities.”

The investigation began after a security guard reported that he saw Frantz allow an inmate into her office, where he claimed that he witnessed the alleged sexual activity.

“Accused Vickie Frantz committed criminal attempt to commit custodial sexual assault by allowing an inmate of the Georgia Department of Corrections into her office, then taking off her pants to allow sexual activity,” an affidavit said. “But a security staff member intervened before any sexual acts occurred. Vickie Frantz was caught in her office lying on an inmate bed mat with no pants on and an inmate standing over her.”

Frantz is also accused of accepting $50 from a second inmate in exchange for five packs of cigarettes.

“Vickie Frantz unlawfully accepted a payment of $50 via Chime to bring five packs of cigarettes into Atlanta Transitional Center,” the affidavit said.

In court Tuesday, the public defender for Frantz told the judge that her client was a “victim” and shouldn’t be the one who is facing charges.

“She was under duress, and she was threatened with her life actually to comply with the demand by the complaining witness,” said assistant public defender Jae Kim. “My client is the victim of the whole situation and yet she is falsely accused of those charges.”

