SCAD student among victims killed in Texas floods

TEXAS — A Georgia college student is among those whose life was lost in flash floods in central Texas.

Joyce Catherine Badon, a 21-year-old senior at the Savannah College of Art and Design, died in the flooding, the school said in an email to the college community.

According to the Associated Press, the architecture student was from Beaumont, Texas.

“A beloved daughter, friend, and classmate, Joyce was passionate about using her artistry and talent to impact the world, and had recently helped redesign donation centers for Goodwill,” SCAD said in a statement.

AP reports, Badon was staying with three friends at a river home in Hunt. All had been reported missing.

“At 4 a.m. this morning, a flash flood came through and washed their cars away,” her mother, Kellye Badon, posted on Facebook on the Fourth of July. ”It happened so quickly with so much water, they could not get in the attic.”

She said one of the friends called a parent as it was happening, then got washed away with two others. Kellye Badon said her daughter Joyce Catherine was the last person heard from on that call before the phone went dead, according to AP.

The flooding originated from the fast-moving waters of the Guadalupe River on Friday, killing more than 100 people. Authorities say search and rescue efforts are still underway, including for campers missing from a summer camp for girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

