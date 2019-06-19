  • Controversial Atlanta judge hit with ethics charges by state watchdog agency

    By: Richard Belcher

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the state’s judicial watchdog agency has filed nine ethics charges against a controversial Atlanta judge

    Nearly all of the charges involve Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terinee Gundy’s alleged erratic attendance, which was first exposed by Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher last year

    The Judicial Qualifications Commission has concluded that Gundy tried to obscure her actions and lied to the commission when it questioned her. 

