Controversial Atlanta judge hit with ethics charges by state watchdog agency

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the state’s judicial watchdog agency has filed nine ethics charges against a controversial Atlanta judge.
Nearly all of the charges involve Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terinee Gundy’s alleged erratic attendance, which was first exposed by Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher last year.
The Judicial Qualifications Commission has concluded that Gundy tried to obscure her actions and lied to the commission when it questioned her.
Belcher is going through the commission’s findings and what we’re learning about Gundy’s future, AHEAD on Channel Action News at 6 p.m.
