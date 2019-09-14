Complex threatens to not renew leases if renters don't quiet down in bedroom

ATLANTA - The management of an Atlanta apartment complex is investigating after several renters filed complaints against some of their neighbors for making too much noise in the bedroom.
Renters at the Gables Midtown Apartments got a letter from the complex warning tenants their leases may not be renewed if the noise complaints continue.
TONIGHT AT 11: A local attorney weighs in on renters' rights, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Are you serious?!? Some noisy neighbors have some explaining to do! 😂 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kh4RZBNJU3— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 14, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- If you have AT&T or DirecTV, you could lose SEC Network, ESPN, more this weekend
- Ex-NFL player accused of destroying his own business in fake hate crime
- 'Stay inside': Serious air quality concerns after morning plant explosion
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}