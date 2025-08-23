Community gathers to revitalize interest in Greenbriar Mall

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people attended an event at Greenbriar Mall on Saturday.

The event was intended to revitalize community interest in the mall.

Greenbriar Mall has seen its share of problems over the years, including shootings and businesses closing.

Atlanta police officers were also there to build relationships with the public.

“Most of the time when you need the police, you’re in danger or getting a speeding ticket,” Atlanta Police Department Major Antonio Clay said. “These events you can come up and talk to us with no fear or anything like that. Just say, ‘Officer Clay I have a question about this.’”

The event had a western theme - putting boots on the ground to reboot the mall for the community.

