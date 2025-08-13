Clark Atlanta University mourns death of athletics trailblazer

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University is mourning the death of Raymond “Tweet” Williams, a trailblazer of CAU athletics.

He died on Monday at age 99.

His connection to the school goes all the way back to the age of 11, at what was then known as Clark College in Southwest Atlanta.

“When they started to practice for football, I would go up there to watch them. So, they decided that since I was there every day, they made me into the water boy,” Raymond told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen last year.

In the 1940s, he made the team and decades later was named the first Athletic Director at what is now Clark Atlanta University.

He also spent time as a coach, assistant principal, and principal for various schools in the Atlanta Public School system.

Raymond said he got the nickname “Tweet” back in the day as a student athlete.

He said he had skinny bird legs, so teammates called him “Tweet Tweet” and everybody called him that from then on.

Atlanta City Councilmember Byron Amos shared the following statement after Williams’ death:

“Atlanta is mourning the loss of a man who was not only a Hall of Fame athlete in his own right, but also a mentor to generations of youth athletes across the city. As a fellow graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and a Clark Atlanta University alumna, Williams used his All-American and All-SIAC honoree athletic talent and skills to give back to his community. He established Clark Atlanta Athletic Booster Association and became a successful football coach at Clark Atlanta University, Turner High School, Frederick Douglass High School, and Northside High School. His career as an athletic educator and coach has made him an invaluable mentor to Atlanta’s youth athletes.”

