City opening cooling centers as Atlanta area gets ready to see hottest temps of the year so far

ATLANTA — The Atlanta area is about to be hit with the hottest temperatures of the year so far, and the city says it is opening cooling shelters for those people who need to escape the heat.

Severe Weather Team 2 says temperatures will be well into the 90s but could hit close to 100 degrees on Saturday. With the humidity, it will feel like triple-digit temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

Because of the extreme heat, the city will open the cooling center at the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center at 98 W.M. Holmes Borders Dr. SE.

The center will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and water will be provided to those who come to the centers.

