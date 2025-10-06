City launches program to help protect seniors against rising property taxes

ATLANTA — Hundreds of seniors who own their homes in Atlanta say they are sleeping better now thanks to a new program aimed at protecting them from rising property taxes.

There’s been a tremendous amount of growth throughout the city, including in the city’s West End, where some families are getting pushed out because they can’t afford the rising property taxes.

That’s why the city and Invest Atlanta have launched a program that pays an increase in taxes above the homeowners’ base taxes for a period of 20 years.

“I want you to know that I have been in this community, the Poncey-Highland community, and this home for the last 29 years,” homeowner Catherine Cooper said.

With the city of Atlanta’s continued growth, longtime senior residents like Copper say they’ve felt forgotten, especially when it comes to the increase in property taxes.

“Aware of the challenges that we face in being able to stay in our homes,” Cooper said.

But now a new program aimed at protecting long-term legacy homeowners from rising property taxes is helping hundreds of people remain in their houses.

It’s called the Anti-displacement Tax Relief Fund Program. They’ve raised $10 million in private funding so far.

“The program accepted 105 last year and saved legacy residents over $40,000 in property taxes increased in 2024 alone,” said Dr. Eloisa Klememntich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “330 new homeowners were added to the program in 2025.”

The program is also personal for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“Also, think about this as a son of a senior homeowner, and I know the importance of making sure legacy residents across our city, that they can age in place,” Dickens said.

The city and its partners are now calling on other companies to help join their movement

“It’s about our vitality. It’s about living life fully as seniors,” Copper said.

The program for legacy residents was made possible thanks to the Centennial Yards Housing Trust Fund.

