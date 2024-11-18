Atlanta Public Safety Training Center: City Council voting today on more security funds

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will vote Monday on spending an additional $1.7 million on the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. If approved, the extra funding will go toward additional security.

At a public safety committee meeting last week, Atlanta Police Department made the case that it needs funds to pay for more private security and free up their police force.

“This is one-time funding that will also help us scale back the physical presence of officers that are at the actual site protecting us each and every day and put them back in service into the neighborhoods and communities,” APD Chief Administrative Officer Marshall Freeman said.

The proposal passed last week. Now, it heads to the full council for a vote during Monday’s hearing.

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is expected to be completed and open before the end of the year.

