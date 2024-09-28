City of Atlanta holds 1st ‘Resource Fair for Returning Citizens’ for those with criminal backgrounds

ATLANTA — Saturday morning, the City of Atlanta held its first Resource Fair for Returning Citizens, an event intended to help those with criminal backgrounds find work and fully reenter society.
The free event included breakfast for attendees and respect for participants’ privacy, according to city officials.
At the Resource Fair, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County Solicitor Keith Gammage invited returning citizens to seek out new resources and services for supporting their families, positively contributing to the community and ways to get back into the workforce.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tropical Storm Helene: Governor, First Lady to survey damage from storm in Lowndes County
- No. 2 Georgia vs No. 4 Alabama highlights today’s SEC slate LIVE on Channel 2
- Tropical Storm Helene: U-Haul offers free month of storage for those in need
The on-site resources at the event included:
- Employment opportunities
- Benefits navigator
- Housing assistance
- City services
- Healthcare screenings
- Legal guidance
- County and state services
- Education and skills training
- Free criminal record review
- Voter registration
Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church was the host of the 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group