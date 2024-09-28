Atlanta

City of Atlanta holds 1st ‘Resource Fair for Returning Citizens’ for those with criminal backgrounds

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Saturday morning, the City of Atlanta held its first Resource Fair for Returning Citizens, an event intended to help those with criminal backgrounds find work and fully reenter society.

The free event included breakfast for attendees and respect for participants’ privacy, according to city officials.

At the Resource Fair, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County Solicitor Keith Gammage invited returning citizens to seek out new resources and services for supporting their families, positively contributing to the community and ways to get back into the workforce.

The on-site resources at the event included:

  • Employment opportunities
  • Benefits navigator
  • Housing assistance
  • City services
  • Healthcare screenings
  • Legal guidance
  • County and state services
  • Education and skills training
  • Free criminal record review
  • Voter registration

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church was the host of the 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. event.

