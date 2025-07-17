City of Atlanta, APD reach new oversight deal with Citizen Review Board

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city had reached a new agreement with the Atlanta Citizens Review Board and the Atlanta Police Department for government transparency and police accountability.

The Atlanta Citizens Review Board is an independent body that examines claims against the police department regarding use of force, conduct and more.

Going forward, the mayor’s office said the agreement would create a stronger, more transparent framework for APD and the ACRB to collaborate.

In April, Channel 2 Action News reported when Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum appeared before the ACRB to discuss transparency, officer discipline and maintaining public trust.

“There’s no guessing game. I’ve got to be able to hold myself accountable. I have to be able to hold more of the department accountable,” Schierbaum said while discussing reviews by the ACRB.

“It ensures that timely, essential data will be shared with the ACRB, particularly in cases involving Officer-Involved Shootings, Deaths in Custody, Serious Bodily Injury in Custody, and Firearm Discharges‚” Dickens’ office said in a statement.

According to the agreement’s “key provisions” shared by the mayor’s office, APD will invite members of ACRB to APD staff training, officers will receive training on how ACRB handles complaints, and members of ACRB will attend the APD Citizens Police Academy as part of orientation for board membership, among others.

“This MOU is about more than process, it’s about purpose,” Schierbaum said in a statement Tuesday. “We welcome the role of civilian oversight and look forward to continued partnership with the ACRB as we work together to strengthen public trust and ensure accountability.”

Additionally, APD and ACRB will meet annually, quarterly, monthly and bi-weekly, depending on leadership levels, to provide updates and revisit the scope of the new agreement.

APD will also have to provide ACRB with any policy changes related to use of force and may ask ACRB for feedback.

ACRB will also have to be informed of any officer-involved shooting, death in custody, serious bodily injury in custody or firearm discharge within 24 hours via email, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

Within 24 hours of the decision via email, ACRB will have to be notified of a closed officer-involved shooting or death in custody case and ACRB will have be included on officer notification letters.

Case files must also be shared within 24 hours unless restricted by a request from the District Attorney or under active appeal.

ACRB will also have to share its own decisions with APD, the Mayor, City Council and relevant OPS leadership, within three businesses days.

APD will have to give ACRB a written explanation on final disciplinary decisions when it is more than or less than what ACRB recommends.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to accountability, transparency, and lasting, systemic change,” Dickens said. “Most importantly, it helps rebuild trust between the government and the people we serve.”

For a full list of the provisions of the new memorandum of understanding between APD and ACRB, click here.

