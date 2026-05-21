Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta celebrates first ‘Match Day’ with new group of interns

ATLANTA — Local college students are getting to experience what they’ve been studying for: working with children who need medical care.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer was at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Thursday when several students celebrated Match Day.

Riley McLaughlin said she is living her dream -- an internship at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“I have loved working with kids for as long as I can remember,” McLaughlin said.

Thursday, she found out that less than 1% of people who applied landed a spot at the first-ever Children’s “Match Day” event with summer interns from all over Georgia.

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“Today, you will make a difference in the life of a child,” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Chief Administrative Officer Linda Matzigkeit said.

Children’s hopes the summer interns will like it there.

“This is our biggest class ever; we had over 6,000 applications for 67 slots,” Matzigkeit said. “It’s very competitive, and we have the best of the best. We’re really excited about these bright, young individuals who are our future.”

Interns like McLaughlin are also matched with a mentor.

“It feels like you’re starting with them, right? I get to use my experience to pour into them and be a part of this special day; it makes me proud to work here,” said Anna Glenn Grove with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“I get to interact with the kids every day and play games. I’m driven by the purpose more than anything else. It’s the best job in the world,” McLaughlin said.

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