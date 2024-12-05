Charges being dropped against YSL defendants who had their cases severed

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Prosecutors are dropping charges against half a dozen defendants in the gang and racketeering case against the alleged criminal street gang, Young Slime Life.

In motions filed Wednesday night, the District Attorney’s Office submitted nolle prosequi orders for six of the men who had their cases severed from the main trial, meaning they will not prosecute the charges against them.

The orders dismiss the charges against Kahlieff Adams, Damone Blalock, Javoris Bradford, Justin Cobb, Jevon Fleetwood and Jayden Myrick.

All six of them were indicted in May 2022 alongside hip-hop superstar Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, on violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Jury selection for the trial began in January 2023, making the nearly-two-year-long trial the longest criminal trial in the State of Georgia’s history.

Before being severed, Adams was accused of sliding Young Thug a Percocet pill in the courtroom. The pill was confiscated and an officer escorted Adams out of the courtroom where he was searched.

Adams’ attorney, claims that the officer searching him Tased and assaulted him. Adams had to be taken to the hospital, his attorney said.

This comes after the final two defendants standing trial, Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and Shannon Stillwell, were found not guilty on murder, gang and racketeering charges.

There are still six defendants who had their cases severed. Several others, including Williams, accepted non-negotiated plea deals.

