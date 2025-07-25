Channel 2’s Clark Howard shares why he loves to Stuff the Bus

ATLANTA — We are just hours away from the official Stuff the Bus event and Channel 2 Action News is ready to get the donations rolling.

Stuff the Bus is WSB’s annual school supply donation drive, where we gather our staff and volunteers to stuff school buses full of notebooks, pencils, backpacks and all of the supplies kids need as they head back to school.

All of the donations sent in or brought over for Stuff the Bus will make sure students in need are ready to start the school year on the right foot.

In Midtown, Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard is getting in the back to school spirit and he shared why loves to Stuff the Bus.

“I am so excited, our 22nd year of Stuff the Bus, where we help out kids going back to school with backpacks full of school supplies for kids in foster care and group homes,” Howard said. “This is so important to me, just imagine what it’s like for a kid, not being with their family to start with, and not even having on the first day of school anything they need for school."

There are eight locations this year across the metro Atlanta area, including right at the Channel 2 Action News studios in Midtown.

The main donation event starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Here are the locations where you can donate supplies:

