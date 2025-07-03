Stuff the Bus 2025: These are the school supplies to buy and donate on Saturday, July 26

ATLANTA — It’s time for students to head back to school and we need your help to get students in need the supplies to succeed!

WSB-TV is hosting our annual Stuff the Bus community event on Saturday in partnership with the Children’s Restoration Network.

Our anchors, reporters, photographers and volunteers will be out at eight Stuff the Bus donations across metro Atlanta. We will collect the supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is what you can purchase to donate. Please note that only these items will be collected.

WHAT TO DONATE:

New youth and adult backpacks; clear is preferred

Pencils

Pens

Markers

Crayons

Mechanical pencils

Planners

Erasers and rulers

Small calculators

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners and boxes

Pocket folders

Three ring binders

Index cards

Safety scissors

Need a visual of what supplies we need? Here’s a look at past Stuff the Bus donations.

Stuff the Bus 2024 Your favorite WSB-TV anchors and reporters were on hand to help collect and organize the supplies with our community partners with the Children's Restoration Network to help metro kids start the new school year off right. (WSBTV.com News Staff) 