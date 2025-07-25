Channel 2 celebrates 22 years of Stuff the Bus partnership with Children’s Restoration Network

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 22 years of partnering with the Children’s Restoration Network to get students to school on the first day with the supplies they need to succeed.

We call it Stuff the Bus, and today at our Midtown Atlanta studios, we received our first 1,000 backpacks.

“Get out there, pack a pencil, pack of pens, 10 book bags, whatever you got, bring it on,” said Cliff Kinsey, Children’s Restoration Network. “It’s all gonna go to a very special child.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some students in north Georgia don’t have new book bags filled with school supplies to start the new school year.

That’s where Stuff the Bus comes in.

RELATED STORIES:

“There are so many needs and so many kids who are in a group home, in foster care, through no fault of their own,” Channel 2’s Condace Pressley said. “Nobody wants to go back to school that first day without all the supplies they need. But we are thank for all of our Channel 2 viewers who are gonna come out for us and help us stuff these eight buses.”

That’s why Channel 2 Action News needs your help, to make the school year the best it can be for students who need a little help, themselves.

The Children’s Restoration Network is one of the organizations you will help, they work with homeless women and their children.

“It’s like Christmas for them,” one volunteer said. “They can’t wait to unzip them. They’re showing them the pens they got, the paper they got. The moms, if they’re with their moms, their moms are often crying because look what somebody just gave to their child. And it’s just, it’s literally Christmas in July.”

Channel 2 Action News and its Stuff the Bus partners will collect school supplies at eight locations across metro Atlanta.

“Today, we’re giving back,” Ramon Durden, DHI Mortgage, said. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the kids here in Atlanta. We’re helping to stuff the bus. Over 1,000 book bags being donated by D.R. Horton, DHI Mortgage, collectively. And everybody’s excited.”

So, here are the locations where you can donate supplies between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.:

You can also donate online here if you can’t make it out in person.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group