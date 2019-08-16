Channel 2 Investigates: City pays less than 25% of pothole car damage claims

ATLANTA - If a pothole on an Atlanta road damages your car, you may be out of luck.
A Channel 2 investigation found consumers often wait months to hear back, and the City of Atlanta paid less than a quarter of pothole-related claims between May 2018 and May 2019.
William Parker was driving home one evening in December 2018 when a pothole on West Paces Ferry in Northwest Atlanta popped two of his tires.
Parker filed a police report, called a tow truck and replaced the tires. The entire ordeal cost him $647.
2 INVESTIGATES:
- WARNING: This common trick could leave you empty-handed when buying new electronics
- Company under investigation for using stickers to cover up ‘Made in China,’ avoid paying tariffs
- Consumer warning: Clark Howard warns of scam targeting people applying for loans
He filed a claim with the City of Atlanta to get reimbursed and was assigned a claim representative.
But Parker said after a few emails, it was radio silence. At the time of publication, he had not heard from the city in more than five months.
And Parker is not alone.
We're talking to an attorney to learn what drivers need to do to get the city to pay for damages, MONDAY at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}