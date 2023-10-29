Chain restaurants are making a comeback, experts say

ATLANTA — Chain restaurants are making a comeback, according to according to the food website Atlanta Eater.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer talked to a financial expert who says the return in popularity is because the chains are a cheaper option, for people who don’t want to gamble on a bad or expensive meal at a Michelin-star restaurant.

“People were eating out a lot. But unfortunately, they can’t afford these expensive meals anymore with rising inflation,” Ted Jenkins of Oxygen Financial said. “So places like the Olive Garden and the Melting Pot and Texas Roadhouse. They’re all back right now because people are looking, quite frankly, for a cheaper meal to take their family out to.”

Jenkins also cited the perceived consistency of chain restaurants as it relates to knowing you will like your meal.

“I think right now a lot of people are saying, ‘Can I get a meal for dining out between 10 and $20, as opposed to 20 to $40?’ And beyond them getting guilt-tipped, when they go out. It’s costing families a lot of money, they just have to cut back right now,” Jenkins said.

Restaurants like Texas Roadhouse, Melting Pot, and Outback Steakhouse saw big increases in sales during the first half of 2023.

Experts say another reason restaurant chains are popular again is because they remind people of a simpler time.

