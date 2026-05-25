CDC warns of rise in tick bites across Southeast, Georgia heading into summer months

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people across the Southeast, including Georgia, to take extra precautions outdoors as emergency room visits for tick bites climb to the highest level seen for this time of year in nearly a decade.

Doctors say warmer weather and more people spending time outside are likely contributing to the increase.

“We can attribute that to the warmer weather here in Georgia, as well as people getting out and into the woods or into local parks,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newton Family Medicine Associates.

The warning comes as many Georgians head outdoors for Memorial Day weekend activities, including hiking and spending time in parks and wooded areas.

Samantha Lanjewar, who says she enjoys going on monthly hikes, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers she was surprised to hear tick bites are increasing.

“I love just being out in nature,” Lanjewar said. “I’m usually not worried about them too much. I, of course, check myself afterwards, but I didn’t know that that was on the rise.”

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Doctors say ticks are commonly found in tall grass, brush and on leaves.

Bennett recommends people wear long sleeves, use bug spray and stay in more open areas when hiking.

It’s advice Lanjewar says she’ll be heeding.

“I think I need to wear long sleeves just to protect myself more, put on bug spray to make sure I’m not getting bit,” Lanjewar said.

Bennett also warned that certain scents may attract ticks.

“If ticks are highly attracted to you because of your cologne or perfume, just because you smell so nicely, then it’s in your best interest to take as many precautions as possible,” Bennett said.

He also advised hikers to avoid heavily wooded or brush-filled areas when possible.

“Be in open areas, more rock-covered areas, and less areas with a lot of brush and a lot of leaves that you have to go through. Ticks love leaves and brush,” Bennett said.

Bennett said people need to pay attention to their symptoms as well.

“If you see a lot of swelling, a lot of pain, a lot of redness and you’re starting to have some shortness of breath issues, you need to immediately go to the emergency room,” Bennett said.

Doctors say if someone finds a tick attached to their skin, they should use tweezers to remove it carefully, making sure the mouth is removed along with the body.

Experts say that after you remove it, put the tick in your hand. If the tick is still moving, that typically means the entire body was removed.

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