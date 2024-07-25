CDC reports 20 cases of dengue in Georgia, spread across 10 metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are close to 2,900 cases of dengue in the United States and 20 of them are in Georgia.

The CDC said 2024′s outbreak of dengue cases has already spread to North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean, with 10 million cases reported.

In the U.S., there are 2,869, so while Georgia’s 20 reported dengue cases are on the board, they are not a large portion of cases reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

However, across the state of Georgia, all 20 cases are clustered in the metro Atlanta area.

The CDC describes dengue as “the most common mosquito-borne disease worldwide.”

While about one in four people who get infected with dengue get sick, the health agency said about one in every 20 people who get sick with dengue will develop severe systems, which can result in shock, internal bleeding and death.

TRENDING STORIES:

Symptoms of the disease include fever in combination with:

Aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain)

Nausea, vomiting

Rash

Any warning sign

Warning signs of dengue appear within 24 to 48 hours after the fever goes away.

Anyone with belly pain or tenderness, who vomits at least three times in 24 hours, bleeds from their nose or gums, vomits blood or has blood in their excrement or feels extremely tired or restless is encouraged to go to the emergency room.

While exact numbers of cases per county were not disclosed by the CDC, 10 counties have cases reported, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the 20 cases in Georgia are in the following counties:

Cherokee County

Clarke County

Clayton County

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Forsyth County

Fulton County

Gwinnett County

Newton County

Rockdale County

Each area has between one and four reported cases.

In the United States, and its total jurisdictions, the following five have the most reported cases:

Puerto Rico: 1,937 cases Florida: 234 cases New York: 149 cases Massachusetts: 64 cases New Jersey: 49 cases

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Just started screaming:’ Dad pulls 7-year-old son from bedroom after tree crashes through roof

©2024 Cox Media Group