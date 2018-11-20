Case against accused killer of Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé moves forward

ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge has moved forward the case against the man accused of killing Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was in the courtroom for Michael Williams' hearing Tuesday, where he was denied bond.
Williams faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Sutton Tennyson, 37, inside his garage. A witness told police that he saw Williams shoot Tennyson before he drove away.
Channel 2 Action News has been following the case since the murder happened. Only Jones was there when Williams turned himself into police on Nov. 7.
A source told Jones that Williams decided to turn himself in because of intense pressure from a fugitive squad looking for him.
