ATLANTA - The man accused of killing Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé turned himself in to police Wednesday, and Channel 2 Action News was there.
Michael Williams turned himself in Thursday afternoon and was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Sutton Tennyson.
Williams' attorney, Jackie Patterson, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that his client "will not be making any statements" as he turned himself in.
"He's presumed innocent," Patterson said.
I was the only reporter there when the man accused of murdering the ex fiancé of reality show star Angela Simmons turned himself in to police. I’m gathering new details for Channel 2 Action News beginning at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/D7sztafPX1— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) November 7, 2018
