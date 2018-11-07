  • Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's alleged killer turns himself in, charged with murder

    By: Tom Jones

    ATLANTA - The man accused of killing Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé turned himself in to police Wednesday, and Channel 2 Action News was there.

    Michael Williams turned himself in Thursday afternoon and was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Sutton Tennyson.

    Williams' attorney, Jackie Patterson, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that his client "will not be making any statements" as he turned himself in.

    "He's presumed innocent," Patterson said.

