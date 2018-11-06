FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Long lines are being reported across metro Atlanta as Georgians head to the polls to cast their votes.
The long lines are due to high voter turnout, but in Fulton County, they’re also because the county is using fewer voter machines.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant has learned that 700 voting machines in Fulton County remain sequestered due to a pending paper ballot lawsuit.
Diamant said the county has about 2,000 machines in use and is down to 40 spare machines.
BUT FULTON COUNTY is using FEWER VOTING MACHINES...
700 remain sequestered due to pending paper ballot lawsuit.
