O'Rourke drops f-bomb on live TV during concession to Cruz

EL PASO, Texas - Rep. Beto O'Rourke didn't go quietly to defeat.
Thanking his campaign supporters for their spirited challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, he said on live television Tuesday: "All of you, showing the country how you do this. I'm so f---ing proud of you guys."
The Texas Democrat has been known to drop f-bombs in public throughout the fierce campaign.
But this time, he was broadcast on MSNBC, prompting anchor Brian Williams to apologize as the network cut away from the speech.
Cruz held off the Democratic rising star to win re-election.
Rep. Beto O'Rourke in concession speech against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz: "I am as inspired, I'm as hopeful as I have ever been in my life, and tonight's loss does nothing to diminish the way that I feel about Texas or this country." https://t.co/QF15MHrJt2 pic.twitter.com/5tuGLGDG1e— ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018
O'Rourke attracted a national following, shattered fundraising records and picked up several celebrity endorsements, including Beyonce posting pictures of herself Tuesday on Instagram wearing a Beto baseball cap.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
