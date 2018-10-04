Car flips, crashes near Abernathy Arts Center

ATLANTA - A car flipped and crashed, nearly hitting an arts center building.
There was damage along Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs Thursday morning.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at the Abernathy Arts Center, where he spoke to the director who told him she was shocked.
The driver lost control around the curve and came across the grass, up into the air, hit a tree branch, then took out a lamp post and kept going.
The car skidded across the entire patio area outside the Abernathy Arts Center.
The view from NewsChopper 2 showed where the Acura came to rest flipped over on its roof.
The car was smashed up after hitting a concrete picnic table and chairs.
Sandy springs police say the 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.
Gehlbach talked to the arts center manager who says they will have to clean up and get ready for their biggest event of the year, an artist market set for next weekend.
“(We’re) just going to do our best to get everything cleaned up and ready for the market. But our thoughts are with the driver and hoping that they’re okay. That’s obviously the first concern,” Laura Martin said.
Sandy Springs police are still investigating the crash.
