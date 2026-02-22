Candlelight vigil calls attention to Iran human rights abuses

ATLANTA — Protesters are holding a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about political prisoners and the ongoing human rights crisis in Iran.

Saturday night, community members gathered at the Atlanta BeltLine for a candlelight vigil and a photo exhibition to honor Iran’s martyrs.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter said some of these victims are as young as 15.

The large portraits on display are of those who lost their lives, candles lit in their memory and signs highlighting the ongoing human rights crisis in Iran.

It’s a visual tribute and a way for the community to raise awareness about political prisoners and the struggles people are still facing.

Community members say events like this are important to keep stories of those affected alive and highlight the continuing struggle for human rights.

