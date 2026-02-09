Iran’s lengthy history of repression spotlighted in Atlanta BeltLine exhibition

ATLANTA — Those who were walking or jogging on the Atlanta BeltLine Sunday morning got a history and current events lesson.

Members of the Iranian American Community of Georgia hosted a public photo exhibition highlighting victims of Iran’s current and past uprisings.

Portrait installations include photos honoring victims and martyrs of Iran’s government.

Shohreh Mirfendereski, one of the organizers of the exhibition, said the goal is to raise awareness of Iran’s human rights violations.

Iran may have killed as many as 30,000 during the current uprising, adding to the human cost from previous ones, as displayed in the exhibition.

“The regime has done this over and over again. This is what it does,” Mirfendereski said.

Iran has been ruled by a fundamentalist regime since the fall of the Shah in 1979. The country has had a contentious relationship with the United States since the Iran hostage crisis the same year.

