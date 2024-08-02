Buying new and used can help you save big for your college student

ATLANTA — The cost for room at board at a four-year college will run you between $12,000 and $13,000 each year and that is before you start buying supplies to fill it.

College freshman Molly Wade started working three jobs over the summer. Just over $1,000 of her earnings is going towards dorm room supplies.

“Going into the summer, knowing that I needed to make a lot of money and save, it was very overwhelming because I didn’t really know where to start,” Molly said.

Her first rule of saving?

“I’d say that’s probably the best thing is make a checklist, go through it, and figure out what you need, what you don’t need,” Molly said.

Sites like Dormify will help you build and share a list with your roommates. It also gives tips and tricks about everything from sheet size to color schemes.

“Amazon is probably my best friend,” Molly said. “You can see how everything goes together, what you already have, what you don’t have.”

RELATED STORIES:

Consumer adviser Clark Howard said that is a great idea. Building a cart from your list a little bit at a time will force you to comparison shop for the best price.

“Try and be organized and do a little at a time,” Molly’s mom Judy Wade said.

Judy said buying used is another way to save.

“At the end of the year, these freshmen sell their whole rooms,” Judy said.

“It’s going to be like a lot cheaper than having to go and buy something brand new, because you’re going to pass it along when you’re done, too,” Molly said.

“You make money back on what you purchased, so that is awesome,” Judy said.

Howard said he loves the idea of buying used but also buying new. He said he’s found enormous savings for his own son who’s going off to college, buying stuff at Sam’s, Costco, and also at Dollar Tree.

You’ll be amazed at how much you can save.

RELATED NEWS:

Clark Howard says teaching your kids about finances early on will pay off big in the end There has been a significant increase in the number of teenagers working, especially over the summer, with a rise of more than 30%.





©2024 Cox Media Group