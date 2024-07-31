If you’re in the market for a laptop, Clark Howard says prices are coming down

ATLANTA — There is news for laptop shoppers this year: prices on MacBooks are coming down.

According to Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard, Apple has begun using different chips in its laptops, allowing them to offer MacBooks at significantly reduced prices.

“Now it’s possible on sale to get a MacBook Air with the older M1 chip for 600 and something dollars,” Howard said.

This price drop brings MacBooks closer to the cost of typical Windows computers, which can cost from a couple hundred dollars to several thousand depending on the model.

For those considering alternatives, Howard pointed out that a decent base Windows computer can be found for around $250, offering a very capable option for everyday use.

Chromebooks have also seen improvements in their capabilities, though they are no longer as inexpensive as they once were. Their prices now align more closely with lower-end Windows computers.

This shift in pricing and capabilities across different types of laptops makes it an opportune time for consumers to shop for a new device based on their needs and budget.

