Clark Howard: Here’s how to protect yourself if you find hidden cameras in vacation rentals

ATLANTA — Hidden cameras in vacation rentals sound like a horror film, but it is happening in real life.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard explains how to make sure you aren’t being watched the next time you check in.

It’s upsetting when you find out a place that you’ve stayed in has hidden cameras that are watching you. Most often, they are in the most sensitive places in a rental’s bedroom or bathroom.

So what do you do if you come across one?

Kim Commando, who is a technology expert, recommends that when you get to a place and it’s dark, turn all the lights off.

Walk around and if you see any suspicious lights emanating from a vent or anywhere around, give it closer inspection because that may be a camera that’s hidden.

If you find a hidden camera, take pictures to document them. If you rented from a rental vacation company AirBnb or Vrbo, contact the company.

