Bulldogs kick off football season with dominating win over Clemson Tigers

ATLANTA — It was a slow start to the Aflac Kickoff Game between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 14 Clemson Tigers, but the Dawgs ended up running away with it.

The Bulldogs took the win over the Tigers 34-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was a scoreless first quarter. UGA kept Clemson off the board before halftime, but only put up six points themselves from a pair of field goals.

The Bulldog offense came back stronger in the second half, racking up touchdowns.

The Tigers got on the board with a field goal, but couldn’t find their way into the end zone.

Next up, the Dawgs will host Tennessee Tech at home at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Sept. 7.

