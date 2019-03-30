BREAKING: At least 1 person injured in Grant Park fire, officials say

ATLANTA - Officials say a victim was pulled unconscious from a fire in Grant Park Saturday afternoon.
Atlanta Fire says the blaze happened on Trestletree Court, just blocks from Zoo Atlanta.
Atlanta Fire's Cortez Stafford said firefighters performed CPR on the victim.
The victim's condition and identity have not been released.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to gather more information on this developing story.
