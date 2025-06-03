Braves fans urged to donate to All-American Blood Drive

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves fans can score some swag when they roll up their sleeves this month at their annual blood drive.

The Atlanta Braves and the American Red Cross are teaming up for their 17th annual All-American Blood Drive, sponsored by Delta Airlines.

The blood drive will be held June 3-30 at the following locations and times:

Hyatt House Atlanta/Cobb Galleria - June 3-4, June 10, June 13, June 17, June 25, June 27 and June 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- June 3-4, June 10, June 13, June 17, June 25, June 27 and June 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Truist Park - June 20 and June 23, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

While supplies last, donors can receive a commemorative T-shirt, a complimentary pair of tickets to a Braves game as well as other Atlanta Braves and American Red Cross giveaways.

Summer blood donations typically trend down, and this multi-day blood drive is an effort to counter that trend.

“We typically see a shortfall in blood donations during the summer months, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. We need donors to give now to keep the blood supply stable,” said Garrett Reid, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross of Georgia. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who roll up a sleeve to give year-round.”

The Atlanta Braves has collected more than 11,500 units of blood to date.

The team has held this blood drive since 2009. Before it became a multi-day affair, the blood drive held the title of the largest single-day Red Cross blood drive in Georgia.

If you can’t make it for the blood drive this month, you have additional opportunities to take part in monthly blood drives at Truist Park.

Donors can give blood every 56 days, up to six times a year. You must be in good health and feeling well. You must be at least 16 years old in most states and you must weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information and to make a donation appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. sponsor code: DeltaATL.

