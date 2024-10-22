Booker T. Washington High School to receive historical marker dedication on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta will be added to the Georgia Historical Society’s Civil Rights Trail on Tuesday.

The school was Georgia’s first high school for African Americans and opened in 1924.

The school celebrated its 100th anniversary last month.

Channel 2 Action News will be there as the school receives a historical marker dedication on Tuesday.

Notable alumni from the school include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Lena Horne, Nipsey Russell, James “Red” Moore, and Judge Romae T. Powell.

The school was placed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

