Booker T. Washington High School to celebrate 100th anniversary on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Tuesday.

The school was Georgia’s first high school for African Americans and opened in 1924.

On Tuesday, there will be a dedication ceremony and program to recognize this year’s senior class.

Channel 2 Action News will be there on Tuesday as the school celebrates a century.

Notable alumni from the school include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Lena Horne, Nipsey Russell, James “Red” Moore, and Judge Romae T. Powell.

The school was placed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

