Metro Atlanta police officers complete training in exclusive FBI program

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A group of Metro Atlanta police officers are back in town after spending a grueling 10 weeks training at the FBI National Academy.

“Less than one percent of law enforcement gets accepted into this program,” Alpharetta Police Department Captain Jakai Braithwaithe, who just returned from Quantico, Virginia, said.

It’s a chance that not many in law enforcement get: to train with the Federal Bureau of Investigation learning from the best at the FBI National Academy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“In the 60s, President Hoover basically said he wanted law enforcement, state, local, and federal law enforcement to all be on the same page. He wanted us to learn the same techniques, basically have the same practices,” Braithwaithe said.

Among the nearly 300 hundred law enforcement officers included in this year’s training, there was a handful from Metro Atlanta, including Braithwaithe.

The 10-week training program landed him back in a dorm, facing grueling workouts.

He eventually completed the Yellow Brick Road fitness challenge- a U.S. Marine Corps course.

But most of the time was spent in the classroom, focused on everything from foreign and domestic terrorism to communication to behavioral science.

The training included officers from almost every state and from several different countries.

“Learning and hearing how other countries, how other states how they operate things that they do, absolutely I’m going to bring some of that back,” Braithwaithe said.

There were six other law enforcement officers from the Metro that completed the FBI National Academy this year, including officers from Woodstock, Smyrna, Forsyth, Riverdale, and Georgia State Patrol.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man said he was ‘devastated’ after hitting cement prongs along I-285 causing $2,000 in damage

©2024 Cox Media Group