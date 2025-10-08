Boo at the Zoo returns to Zoo Atlanta for 2 weekends this month

ATLANTA — Boo at the Zoo, Atlanta’s family-friendly Halloween festival, returns to Zoo Atlanta on October 18, 19, 25, and 26.

Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the festival will feature trick-or-treating, carnival games, Halloween crafts, and character meet-and-greets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each day of the event. Special attractions include the Safari Express train ride and the Jinxed Virtual Reality Experience, both requiring additional tickets.

Visitors can collect exclusive animal trading cards featuring some of the animal kingdom’s creepiest creatures at stations around the Zoo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On October 18, attendees can enjoy performances by Squeeze the Clown and Ghoulish Grooves with Music with Alyssa. The following day, The Magic of Tommy Johns and Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment will take the stage.

The second weekend features a Princess Sing-Along and a performance by Captain Crimmins and The Story Boat Band on October 25. The festival concludes on October 26 with repeat performances by Music with Alyssa and Squeeze the Clown.

Families are encouraged to wear costumes, with guidelines available on the Zoo Atlanta website. Boo at the Zoo is included with general admission, and Zoo Atlanta Members and children under age three can attend for free.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group